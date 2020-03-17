Two of the country's largest theater chains are taking dramatic steps amid the coronavirus pandemic, with Regal Cinemas and AMC Theatres announcing the closure of all locations across the country Monday.

AMC, which owns around 630 theaters in the U.S., initially said it would limit attendance at all screenings to 50 people to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest social distancing guidelines, but after federal authorities released new guidelines asking people to avoid groups of 10 or more Monday afternoon, AMC announced it was temporarily closing all theaters.

Locally, AMC theaters are located at The Shoppes at Grand Prairie and in Sunnyland. Another AMC theater is located in Normal.

There are no Regal Cinemas-owned theaters in the Peoria area.

The major studios have postponed movies scheduled for release this spring, such as the new James Bond movie "No Time to Die," the live-action Disney movie "Mulan," Paramount's "A Quiet Place Part II," "The New Mutants," "Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway" and "F9," the ninth chapter in the "Fast and Furious" series. Concerns over public gatherings due to the coronavirus threaten to cause serious financial hardship to everyone in the movie business.

So some movie companies are looking for new ideas.

Disney released "Frozen II" on its streaming service Disney Plus on Sunday, three months earlier than planned, a move Disney described as "surprising families with some fun and joy during this challenging period."

In an unprecedented move for a major movie studio, Universal Pictures announced it would release movies currently in theaters — Blumhouse's "The Invisible Man" and "The Hunt," and Focus Features' "Emma" — to stream at home as early as this Friday for on-demand 48-hour rental at the suggested price of $19.99 each. The upcoming "Trolls World Tour," scheduled for April 10, will follow suit.