Illinois recorded its first death from the COVID-19 virus on Tuesday, a Chicago woman in her 60s with underlying health issues.

The announcement of the first death from the virus came on the same day that the number of confirmed cases in Illinois jumped to 160, a 52 percent increase from just the day before.

The confirmed new cases include nearly two dozen at an assisted care facility in DuPage County. The cases include both residents and staff.

“I’m deeply saddened to share news that I’ve dreaded since the earliest days of this outbreak — the first COVID-19 death in Illinois,” Gov. JB Pritzker said at his daily briefing on the virus. “I want to extend my deepest condolences to her family members. I want them to know the entire state of Illinois mourns with them.”

Pritzker said the woman did not live in a nursing home and was diagnosed earlier this month. The woman had contact with another person confirmed to have the COVID-19 virus.

The first case at the DuPage facility was confirmed Saturday. After that case was discovered, the entire population of the home was tested, both residents and employees, Pritzker said. Those tests revealed 22 confirmed cases. They include 18 residents and four staff members. All of them are isolated at either the facility or a hospital.

Pritzker said the cases in the DuPage facility underscore the need to get supplies from the federal government “so we can test large groups of vulnerable people earlier than we are able to now.” As he has at other briefings, Pritzker again criticized Washington’s handling of the virus outbreak that he said is hindering the state’s ability to respond.

“This is an incredible failure by the federal government,” he said. “I’ve requested and now I’m demanding that the White House, the FDA and the CDC produce a rapid increase in test deployment nationwide or get out of the way and allow us to obtain them elsewhere ourselves.”

In addition to confirmed cases of coronavirus, the state Department of Public Health said another 1,500 potential cases are under investigation. Chicago Public Health Commissioner Allison Arwady cautioned that some increases in the number of cases reported is due to increased testing taking place.

“As we start to see even more ability of testing, we will also expect numbers to go up,” she said.

Both Pritzker and Attorney General Kwame Raoul warned that the state is not going to tolerate people trying to take financial advantage of the coronavirus situation.

“We’ve received calls from residents all over Illinois related to price gouging,” Raoul said. “Many calls relate to items tied to the pandemic such as face masks, disinfectant, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes. Some also involved protective equipment for medical providers.”

Raoul said he’s been in contact with the Illinois Retail Merchants Association and the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association about his concerns and has also been in contact with state’s attorneys about combating price gouging.

“Let me be clear, I will use all of the powers and tools available to my office to address price gouging in Illinois,” Raoul said.

Illinoisans should report instances of price gouging to his office via the internet at www.illinoisattorneygeneral.gov, he said,

With increases in confirmed cases being reported every day and more severe steps being ordered to control the spread of the virus, Pritzker said he isn’t yet ready to declare a mandatory statewide quarantine.

“I’m continuing to consult with the medical doctors and the scientists about this,” he said. “We’re going to continue to evaluate that every day and consider which options we may need to take going forward. I’m not leaning toward (a quarantine). We’ll continue to evaluate what measures we need to take.”

