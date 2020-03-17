PEORIA — All non-essential court hearings are postponed for about a month, the chief judge of the 10th judicial circuit ordered Tuesday.

In an emergency, circuit-wide order, Judge Paul Gilfillan noted the need to protect the public from COVID-19 but also to maintain the rights of those whose cases are to be heard within the circuit, which is compromised of Peoria, Tazewell, Marshall, Putnam and Stark counties.

The move takes effect on March 19 and postpones all civil matters except temporary restraining orders, guardianship issues and mental health cases. Also postponed are all traffic and DUI cases except for bond issues and statutory summary suspensions.

Orders of protection and no-stalking orders will continue to be heard under this order. Criminal felony and misdemeanor cases will be continued except for bond issues, plea agreements, arraignments and speedy trial demands.

Ordinance violations and civil law violations will be postponed.

Marriages will be delayed for any license obtained after March 17. If they are to be held, they are confined to just the couple that is to be married.

With regard to juvenile matters, all things are to be postponed except for shelter care hearings or hearings related to detained minors. All other cases are to be postponed until after April 17.

“Despite the postponement of cases mentioned above, the litigants/attorneys may be able to conduct routine, regular hearings in any of the above cases by phone conference (such as CourtCall), video connection from the County Jail or Juvenile Detention Center, or Zoom video conference, if available and allowed by the presiding judge of the particular matter,” the judge said in his order.

Given the high demand for services and attention needed elsewhere, the judge noted the sheriff’s office “may determine its priorities for court related matters, such as evictions, need to be postponed or modified for a certain amount of time and this Court approves, unless otherwise Ordered.”