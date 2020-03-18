PEKIN — A Washington man pleaded guilty Tuesday to an LSD-related charge and now faces up to 15 years in prison.

Jesse Hexamer, 33, was arrested by agents with the Peoria Multi-County Narcotics Enforcement group in August 2018 when agents from that agency and the Washington Police Department went to his home in the 1300 block of North High Street on a search warrant.

There the agents recovered a large amount of LSD, as well as what were believed to be other drugs ranging from heroin to cocaine and psilocybin mushrooms, as well as a pistol.

He faces a mandatory prison sentence of between four and 15 years when he is sentenced on June 5 by Judge Katherine Gorman.

Hexamer is now free on $10,000 cash bond.