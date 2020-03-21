PEKIN — Coronavirus concerns have made it possible for Pekin residents to get Corona beer, and other liquor, delivered to their homes.

Liquor-license holders in Pekin, including those allowed to serve booze only on premises, have temporary permission to sell alcohol to go, for delivery and for curbside pickup.

On Friday, Pekin Mayor Mark Luft authorized easing some city liquor restrictions.

Third-party delivery services, such as DoorDash or Uber Eats, can be used in Pekin to transport liquor, according to the new authorization.

Mixed drinks intended for on-site consumption can't be sold for transport.

Deliverers will be responsible for ascertaining the age of the recipient and doing so at a safe distance, the authorization stated.

All liquor licensees in Pekin also will receive a three-month extension. The new expiry date is July 31. Licenses were to expire April 30.