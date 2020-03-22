Ed Rapp's voice came through the phone strong and clear.

It's one of many things that he can safely say has been "a blessing" in his fight against ALS that he publicly announced a little over four years ago.

That the former Caterpillar Inc. group president and CFO is still here at all is another of those blessings. He knows the typical lifespan after diagnosis can be two to five years, and has "had to deal with the challenge of losing friends and colleagues that I've come to know through this disease."

Rapp was honored last month by the Les Turner ALS Foundation, which serves patients and families in the Chicagoland area, at a gala event. It brought in $970,000 for the foundation.

He talked with the Journal Star recently about his work furthering ALS research, treatment and care — efforts for which he was lauded at the gala.

Though Rapp is gone from Peoria, he and his wife Ann still look at the city as "our hometown," he says, and one that left a profound impression upon him.

"I met my wife there, got married there, two of our three kids were born there," Rapp adds. "It helped shape me as a leader and as the person doing the work I am today.

So it's little surprise that he returns each year for the local ALS fundraising walk, and has worked to increase amounts raised there.

But he's also working to harness talent to develop more assistive technology to those battling the disease. That includes endowing a program with OSF HealthCare and the Jump Trading and Simulation Center to bring doctors and engineers together on the work, Rapp said.

"My time at Cat taught me that if you define a problem clearly for an engineer, they'll find a way to innovate and develop a solution," he says.

Those Caterpillar lessons and connections help sustain Rapp, who ticks off countries and continents where he knows that people he met during his nearly four decades with the company are offering up prayers for him. "You find out who your friends are in the toughest of times," he says.

A contingent of Caterpillar supporters also joined Rapp and his wife during the gala.

Another effort that's getting direction from Rapp is Answer ALS, the coordinated, collaborative ALS research effort that consists of 1,000 patients, eight clinic sites and nearly 25 research entities. In Illinois, the Les Turner ALS Center at Northwestern medicine is involved.

Their goal is building a database of clinical, genetic, molecular and biochemical data on the disease — all of which is shared freely to help researchers.

Rapp likens it to "building the haystack" in the hopes that research will find the needle.

He's both a patient in Answer ALS and the chairman of its advisory board.

"Today, from my blood, they are re-creating my motor neurons," Rapp says. "That allows researchers to have in many respects what they've always wanted, which is a proxy for a biopsy of the brain."

He's enthusiastic about the open nature of the research. Years ago, he points out, "partnership between institutions wasn't common. ... Now people understand if there's going to be innovation it's going to come from collaboration."

Rapp is content, feeling that there's a clear strategy in place with work in process.

"My job," he says. "is to continue to execute as long as the good Lord gives me strength to do it."