WEST PEORIA — Haddad's Market will be closed from 4 p.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Thursday so employees can deep clean the store, restock the shelves and catch their collective breath after 10 days of high customer traffic and high stress.

"Before the situation got out of hand we just had to take a break," store owner Mark Wrhel said Monday afternoon. "We should get everything back in order and when customers walk in on Thursday they'll think 'thank goodness, Haddad's looks like a grocery store again.'"

Just four days ago, Wrhel welcomed shoppers 65 and over into his store for exclusive hours of early morning shopping. Since then, employees have struggled to maintain the necessary cleaning regimen, and the overall cleanliness of the shopping floor area began to noticeably deteriorate, Wrhel said.

"It was driving me nuts," he said. "We were constantly cleaning all the surfaces with sanitizer and bleach, but we couldn't keep up. It got to the point where we had to stop."

With no customers to work around, employees will take the next two days to go "beyond a deep clean," Wrhel said. And, with a delivery from the main grocery supplier expected between midnight and 6 a.m. Tuesday, the store should reopen Thursday morning with shelves replenished as much as possible with goods.

Senior hours will continue starting Thursday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. from Monday through Saturday. The store will continue to be closed on Sundays until further notice.

Although the store will be closed to shoppers for two days, Wrhel said customers can still phone in orders for delivery.

A sign on the door and posted on Facebook announced the temporary closing.

"We appreciate everyone's patience and understanding as we continue to work hard to provide a safe environment for grocery shopping," the sign read.

Scott Hilyard can be reached at 686-3244 or by email at shilyard@pjstar.com. Follow @scotthilyard on Twitter.