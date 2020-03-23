MARRIAGES
Tazewell County
Nickolas Brown, 25; Bethany Sauder, 25; both Pekin.
Matthew Dickerson, 26; Lauren Diffenderfer, 25; both Morton.
Grant Hodel, 22; Elissa Harkness, 21; both Morton.
Clayton Lamothe, 27; Breille Stanford, 25; both East Peoria.
Brandon Lee, 27; Khushboo Wadwani, 30; both Pekin.
Drake Leich, 21; Sarah Willett, 22; both Tremont.
Everett Mooningham, 64, Morton; Brenda Davis, 67, Washington.
Kenneth Northrup, 79, Morton; Delores Berg, 80, East Peoria.
Matthew Ragland, 41; Mandie Caudell, 41; both Pekin.
Jeffry Rogers, 27, East Peoria; Maddison Hartley, 21, Pekin.
Maurice Rutherford, 28; Amanda Wilson, 27; both Creve Coeur.
Joshua Salgado, 21, Peoria; Alexandra Tackett, 18, Deer Creek.
Douglas Springer, 27; Jade Holmes, 24; both Tremont.
William Tisdale, 50; Sheri Stigall, 49; both Pekin.
Ricky Williams, 55; Melissa Brown, 54; both Bartonville.
Woodford County
Thomas McGuire, 23; Micaela Wiegand, 22; both Goodfield.
Sean Mantaya, 23, Eureka; Emilie Shidler, 22, Morton.
Robert Ricke, 26; Melissa McGregor, 23; both Deer Creek.
DIVORCES
Woodford County
Garcia, Rhonda and Eduardo.
Kanaga, Melissa and Kelly.