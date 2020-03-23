PEORIA — Three new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the Tri-County area since Friday.

Two cases are in Peoria County and one is in Woodford County, said Monica Hendrickson, administrator of the Peoria City County Health Department during their daily press conference.

"Of those additional cases, two were related to contact tracing, they were already part of our investigation, were already self-quarantining and monitoring their symptoms, and the other case was an individual related to travel.

There are currently eight confirmed cases in the Tri-County area of Peoria, Woodford and Tazewell counties. Five of those cases are in Peoria County while three are in Woodford. As of Monday evening, there are no confirmed cases in Tazewell County.

The coronavirus has greatly diminished the area's blood supply, said Lyn Hruska, chief executive officer of the Central and Southern Illinois Region of the American Red Cross. Blood drives across the nation have been canceled. Locally, about 120 have been canceled.

"We are facing a severe blood shortage," she said.

The donation process is safe, and staff members are using extra safety protocol to protect donors from COVID-19. Staff members and volunteers are monitored for fevers before entering the donation room and donation beds have been moved 6 feet apart and are wiped down regularly.

"One of the most important things we can do to ensure that we don't have another healthcare crisis is to give blood," said Hruska. "If you are healthy and able, we ask you to make an appointment."

Leslie Renken can be reached at 686-3250 or lrenken@pjstar.com. Follow her on Twitter.com/LeslieRenken, and subscribe to her on Facebook.com/leslie.renken.