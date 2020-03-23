GALESBURG — The heart of a nationwide show of solidarity and hope as the world deals with the coronavirus pandemic rests in Galesburg.

Heart Hunters is a Facebook group designed to promote social distancing. In short, it encourages parents and children to make hearts and display them in the windows of their homes. The idea of Galesburg native Krista Wynes, the group was started Saturday and as of Monday morning has over 28,000 members representing nearly all 50 states and some countries abroad.

"I was just hoping to get it to a few families that might participate like they did with painting and hiding rocks," said Wynes, who works as an ophthamalic technician in Peoria. "I know with my boys being out of school, I was looking for some things to be able to do with them to get them out of the house and get the wiggles out, and I thought how fun to be able to walk and kind of do a virtual scavenger hunt.

"A woman messaged me and said why don’t you start a Facebook group for this and we can start sharing it. I thought, OK, that won’t hurt, I’ll give it a try. I invited several of my friends, and the next thing you know my friends were inviting friends and their friends were inviting friends and it’s grown to over I think now 13,000.

"If we haven’t done so yet, we’ve reached all 50 states or close to it. We’ve also got people from South Korea, Japan, Germany, the UK, Holland and Dubai."

Krista and her husband Dave enlisted the help of their sons Lincoln and Harrison, ages 11 and 8, to help with the first hearts that went up in their home.

"My boys think it’s really cool!" Wynes said. "They are enjoying looking at all the photos of where the hearts are coming from all over the states and the world with me and keeping track of where everyone is from.

"I think my 11-year-old has a good understanding of what’s actually going on with all of this; my 8-year-old I’m not quite so sure about. We’ve had some conversations, and I’m always honest with them, but I also try to keep it age-appropriate."

Wynes said it's an easy activity for parents to do with their children, and for anyone to do.

"I think it’s become so popular because it’s something easy that we can do from home practically free," she said. "You can use any kind of supply that you have in your home and it’s something that anybody of any age can do. It’s just a heartwarming happy thing and it’s fun to know that you can go out for a ride or a walk and look and see that other people are connected to you, even if you don’t know them.

"I really don’t have any goal in mind, but I would love to see it grow into tens of thousands of people that are participating in knowing that we are all connected around the world because obviously this is something that is affecting all of us all around the world!

"It's a heart and kindness movement, but I didn’t do it, we all did it!"