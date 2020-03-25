PRINCETON — In the wake of the state's coronavirus-prompted closure of restaurants, Skoonerz Grill & Bar foundered.

Takeout and delivery sales didn't justify keeping the place open. But owner Keith Brown didn't want to give up.

So, he handed over operations to employees, who will split every penny of profits. Plus, there are unusual perks.

"It's kind of a team-building thing," said Brown, 55. "Also, they're learning about the business and the industry."

For 15 years, Brown has run Skoonerz, a popular hangout that boasts a menu heavy with burgers, sandwiches, appetizers and other bar grub. At the start of the COVID-19 shutdown last week, a dozen of the business's 20 employees (most of them with full-time gigs elsewhere) gave up their Skoonerz jobs temporarily. That way, eight staffers with no other employment could get more hours at Skoonerz.

Meanwhile, the pub offered takeout and delivery. But sales were flat for four days.

Brown addressed his crew, saying, "I'm not making any money on this. But I want to keep you working."

So, he offered a unique opportunity.

Brown had plenty to do, as the shutdown and empty eatery provided him a chance to work on a spate of routine maintenance. Meanwhile, his employees would run the entire operation, learning new skills and assuming higher responsibilities.

Most of them are young adults with little work experience, especially in the restaurant business. An exception is Stacie Shofner, 33, who started at age 11 in her mom's Wyanet diner.

Last week, she worked in the kitchen. Now she is the Skoonerz manager.

"I'm running it all right now," she said, adding with a chuckle, "or trying to."

In addition to keeping things humming inside the joint, employees are plugging away to draw customers. Through social media, texts and word of mouth, they're urging people to call for takeout or delivery.

"We're trying to bring in business," Shofner said.

That's good to Skoonerz in the long run and the employees' paychecks right now. Depending on experience, some employees usually make more than minimum wage, but during the shutdown all will make minimum wage. At the end of every week, Brown will tally receipts, subtract the cost of food (but no other outlay) and divide profits among employees based on hours worked.

Shofner doesn't expect to make as much as in pre-shutown paychecks. But she is grateful for the chance to work.

"We're happy to be making anything," she said. "I know a lot of (bar and restaurant) people who are making nothing."

Sunday was the first day of the employee-run experiment. Apparently, widespread promoting paid off, Brown said.

"They had a really good day," he said.

Mondays and Tuesdays are off days at Skoonerz. Meanwhile, Brown, Shofner and the others had high hopes that Wednesday and the rest of the week would go well.

Even before doors opened Wednesday, they were off to a good start: A local workplace called in for 50 pickup dinners for Friday.

Her voice rising in excitement, Shofner said, "Who knows what tomorrow will bring?"

Skoonerz Grill & Bar, 912 N. Main St. in Princeton, is open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Deliveries are available for dinner Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. The phone number is (815) 875-9464.

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.