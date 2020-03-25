DUNLAP — A naked woman was arrested after falling asleep inside a stolen pickup truck, police said.

Just before 7 p.m. Tuesday, the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to check on the welfare of a woman asleep behind the wheel of a pickup truck parked in a driveway on North Crater Lane. A deputy ran a computer check on the license plate and found the pickup had been stolen in Morton in November, according to a sheriff’s report.

The deputy contacted the owner of the residence on North Crater Lane. He said he believed the 51-year-old woman, who had been living at his home since November, was still inside the truck.

By the time the deputy arrived 10 minutes later, the truck was empty. The deputy mentioned the stolen truck to the homeowner, who said he thought the woman owned the vehicle. But he allowed the deputy and two others to enter the home to look for the woman, according to the report.

They searched the garage, main floor, basement, attic and a crawl space, finding no one. Then a noise alerted them to a back bedroom, where they found the woman under a blanket, naked.

Deputies directed her to put on clothes, the report stated. The woman, who declined to talk with police. was handcuffed and taken to the Peoria County Jail. She was booked on a felony count, possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.