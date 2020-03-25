Good morning, troops. It's Wednesday, March 25.

The distance between LaSalle-Peru and Chicago is only about 95 miles. It should be about a 90-minute drive, but with Chicago traffic, two hours is more likely.

It took a couple of decades, thousands of miles and some half-dozen jobs for Luke Yaklich to get to the big town. But it appears the journey was worth it.

Yaklich is set to become men's basketball head coach at the University of Illinois-Chicago, it was reported earlier this week.

The 1994 graduate of LaSalle-Peru high school, located about 60 miles north of Peoria, would replace Steve McClain. He spent five unremarkable seasons at UIC.

In the coronavirus-truncated 2019-20 season, Yaklich was associate head coach at Texas, which finished 19-12. For two seasons before that, the 43-year-old was an assistant at Michigan, where he earned a national reputation as a defense guru.

But Yaklich's pre-Michigan life and career at the high school and college levels were rooted firmly in Illinois hoops.

For most of his time as a LaSalle-Peru student, Yaklich played for legendary coach Chips Giovanine. In Yaklich's junior year, 1993, the Cavaliers advanced to the Class AA Sweet Sixteen.

Yaklich wasn't the star of that team, by any means. But he observed Giovanine's principles on defense and later adapted them at Michigan.

The Wolverines were among the national leaders in defense in 2017-18, the season they reached the NCAA Final Four.

After high school graduation, Yaklich went to Illinois State University. There he was student manager for the Redbirds basketball team and became good friends with Dan Muller, then an ISU player and now its head coach.

ISU's successes in the mid-to-late '90s under coach Kevin Stallings — the Redbirds twice qualified for the NCAA tournament — gave Yaklich another chance to absorb from the bench.

Upon graduation, Yaklich began a route that seemed typical for someone of his experience and aspirations. He began 14 years as a high school teacher and coach.

Among his stops as a head basketball coach were Sterling and his alma mater. Yaklich coached four seasons at LaSalle-Peru, from 2003 to 2007, and went 58-54.

"Luke is a true teacher, " Texas coach Shaka Smart said in a statement issued when he hired Yaklich. "That word gets thrown around a lot, but he literally was in the classroom for nearly 15 years and still thinks of himself that way.”

Yaklich appeared content with life as a history teacher and high school coach when he received a call in 2013 from his friend Muller. He offered Yaklich, who by then was at Joliet West, a job as an ISU assistant.

The reply: No, thanks.

"Every step, I considered my last stop,” Yaklich told former Journal Star sports editor Kirk Wessler in 2018. “Sterling, we loved the community, and I thought I’d be happy there forever. Then back to L-P, the school I graduated from, and I was here forever, gonna get this program going and going and going. Then Joliet opened up and I thought, this place is great.



“I heard at a clinic once, you be where your feet are. Wherever you are, put your heart and soul into it as if it’s the last job you’ll ever have.”

Yaklich didn't think he was ready for the college game, he said. Muller disagreed. He asked Yaklich's wife, Amy, to work on him.

Eventually, Yaklich listened and relented.

In the four years Yaklich spent at ISU, the Redbirds' ranking in points allowed per game went from 134th to fifth nationally.

Michigan was among the top 10 in defense in Yaklich's two seasons there as defensive coordinator. That includes a No. 2 ranking in 2018-19.

At UIC, then, expect a Yaklich-coached team to emphasize defense first. Also expect an appreciation for the long, winding road Yaklich took to the edge of Chicago's Loop.

“All of these little things that had to happen,” Yaklich told The Athletic in 2018. “It’s a chain of events that … I don’t know. I can’t explain.”

