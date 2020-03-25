PEORIA — For Matt Rixner, the COVID-19 crisis offers a business opportunity for his North Peoria restaurant and bar.

For Jeff Stahl, the pandemic provides worry and uncertainty about the present and the future of his popular Eureka eatery.

For Travis Mohlenbrink, this unprecedented situation appears to have him blending concern and hope for his fleet of Peoria-area dining establishments.

"At the end of the day, I'm trying to position the company through this time and take care of as many people as I can to be able to reopen these restaurants when this thing is over. That's really it," Mohlenbrink said.

Local restaurants appear to be all over the map regarding how they're adapting to restrictions Illinois government placed on them last week as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

Some restaurants decided not to open at all. Others are offering or have offered to-go, delivery and curbside-pickup services, in keeping with the state mandate not to allow interior eating.

It's quite a change for many restaurants, which rely predominantly on sit-down dining. It's also quite a change for restaurant staff, who rely on tips from those patrons.

Among such enterprises are the five restaurants Mohlenbrink operates. They include Cracked Pepper Cafe in Peoria and two Warehouse District locations, Sugar wood-fired pizza and Thyme Kitchen and Craft Beer.

Mohlenbrink's locations are open regularly and were providing carryout and delivery even before COVID-19 struck. Still, it isn't the same.

"It's a small fraction of what we normally do," Mohlenbrink said about current business.

Usually, Mohlenbrink employs about 125 people at this time of year. Currently, his staff is down to about 25.

"If I had a seven-person restaurant and knew I could just take care of those people and leave and go on an island somewhere and isolate, I would probably do that," Mohlenbrink said. "It hasn't been worth it yet to stay open."

Not all restaurants have thus far seen marginal results from the new normal.

Despite starting with negligible takeout infrastructure, orders overflowed several times last week at Rixner's British-themed establishment, The Fox Pub & Cafe.

"For now, we're at the point where we're saying we're doing it, and until something changes, I feel like our business levels are high enough where we're going to continue doing it," Rixner said.

That hasn't been the case at The Chanticleer, located at the north edge of Eureka.

For the first few days following implementation of the dine-in restrictions, the Chanticleer was serving its fabled fried chicken and onion rings, among other things. Business on St. Patrick's Day was good, Stahl said.

But by later in the week, orders slowed to the point where remaining open no longer appeared to make sense.

A number of factors contributed to The Chanticleer's temporary closing, Stahl suggested. Among them were fixed costs of operation, possible additional state restrictions and not having enough work for employees.

"I was like, 'Is there a better way to spend our day?'" he said. "Each day, it was like waiting for the hammer to fall."

Rixner appears to be hammering away at coronavirus concerns by reevaluating various aspects of his operation, from kitchen organization to online ordering to promotions.

A kids-eat-free option was offered Tuesday. Later this week, a portion of sales is to be contributed to local charities.

Rixner also purchased a machine that allows The Fox to produce 17-ounce cans of beer to go. Craft beer on tap from breweries in Illinois and elsewhere is a staple of The Fox's product line.

"It's almost invigorating," Rixner said about the changes. "It's like you're almost creating and starting a new business.

"People are going to want to go out to eat, even as this stuff is going on. They've got to get out of the house. We're just trying to provide a little comfort in such a crazy time of uncertainty."

All three restaurateurs said the support they've received from their regular customers and others has been comforting. That support appears to be moral as well as financial.

"We're fortunate we live in a community that's extremely giving," Mohlenbrink said. "I think they are understanding of the situation."

Such has been the outpouring for The Chanticleer that Stahl is considering reopening a day or two a week, with perhaps one featured menu item.

But lack of certitude about when things can return to at least some level of normalcy is giving Stahl plenty of food for thought. Too much, perhaps.

"Every day, I go through a myriad of emotions," said Stahl, who resides adjacent to his restaurant. "I look at our empty parking lot, and I get to watch that every day. It breaks my heart.

"I always had a full parking lot, and up until last week I was a successful business owner. Now I look at it and I don't know what I'm going to do."