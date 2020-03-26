PEORIA — Two new cases of COVID-19 were diagnosed in the Tri-County area in the last 24 hours.

Newly diagnosed was a person in Peoria County, who was in contact with a COVID-19 patient, and another in Tazewell County. Public health officials are still investigating how that person became infected.

There are currently 11 cases in the Tri-County area, six in Peoria, two in Tazewell, and three in Woodford.

Going forward, Peoria County Health officials will only be releasing the number of positive cases during the daily COVID-19 press conferences. In the past the number of pending tests and negative tests were also tabulated daily.

“This change in reporting is based on wanting to make sure we are sharing meaningful data,” said Monica Hendrickson, administrator of the Peoria City/County Health Department. As more private labs come online to increase the number of tests being done in Illinois, the numbers are not being released in the same way as when only the state labs were in charge of the data.

