PEKIN — A Pekin man allegedly had illegal drugs in his system when his car drifted into the path of a woman’s vehicle and struck it, killing her.

A Tazewell County grand jury indicted Jesse St. Clair, 45, on two charges of aggravated DUI causing the death of Kaitlyn Guard, 20, in the crash on Springfield Road last Dec. 10.

Guard, also of Pekin, was killed instantly while St. Clair and his passenger, Lynn St. Clair, 48, survived critical injuries in the collision at the intersection with Broadway Street near Groveland.

Tests on St. Clair’s bodily fluids drawn after the crash revealed the presence of methamphetamine, amphetamine and cannabinoids, according to a prosecutor’s court affidavit.

He was driving south on Springfield when, according to a witness and accident reconstruction, he failed to negotiate a slight right-hand curve and drifted into the path of Guard’s northbound vehicle, causing a head-on collision, the affidavit stated.

The more serious of the two DUI-related charges is a Class 2 felony, punishable by up to seven years in prison.

St. Clair also was charged with driving with a suspended license. He told police after the crash that his vehicle was not insured. He remains free on bond pending his next court appearance set for April 20.