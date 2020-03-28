Abbott Laboratories announced Friday that the north suburban health care company is launching a new molecular coronavirus test that can produce results in as little as five minutes, the fastest turnaround time available.

The test will run on a lightweight and portable device — about the size of a toaster — designed to be deployed where testing is most needed, such as drive-thru screening sites or airports, the company said in a news release.

Abbott plans to make the new test available next week and “expects to ramp up manufacturing to deliver 50,000 tests per day,” the news release said.

The test can indicate a positive case in as little as five minutes and a negative case in 13 minutes, according to the Lake Bluff-based company.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued “emergency use authorization” for the test; this was the second coronavirus test designed by Abbott to receive this federal authorization, the company said.

”The COVID-19 pandemic will be fought on multiple fronts, and a portable molecular test that offers results in minutes adds to the broad range of diagnostic solutions needed to combat this virus," said Robert Ford, Abbott president and CEO, in the news release.

The nation has been scrambling to test for the highly contagious new virus that has sickened nearly 3,500 in Illinois and caused 47 confirmed deaths as of Saturday. Health care workers say they have been stymied by a shortage of test kits, supplies and protective gear as well as a backlog at labs.

“The truth is there isn’t much testing going on around the country,” Gov. JB Pritzker said at a news conference Friday.

Several Chicago-area patients this week described lengthy test result delays, some waiting eight days or longer to learn if they’ve contracted the virus. Media outlets in various other U.S. cities are reporting similar lag times, citing overwhelmed labs and workers.

A Tribune editor who underwent a test for the new coronavirus on March 19 at a Northwestern Medicine facility in downtown Chicago said Friday that she still had not received the results after eight days.

The editor, who said her symptoms include chest pain, extreme fatigue, cough, sore throat and headache, said she originally was told to expect results two days later.

She said she was remaining in her home, taking precautions and hoping for the best — but also was worried for other people in her household.

“I’m anxious and confused," she said in an email.

A spokeswoman for Northwestern has said the commercial lab it is using for outpatient testing originally estimated two to four days’ turnaround for COVID-19 results, but in most cases that has not happened. Patients with positive results are being contacted first, she said.

Some hospital systems that conduct their own lab tests are already achieving much faster turnaround times.