PEORIA — Cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-County area remain steady at 16.

Peoria county has seven, Tazewell County has four, and Woodford County has five.

In the area’s four hospitals, two cases in the intensive care units are under investigation, and three have been confirmed. The total number of people under investigation or confirmed in the last 24 hours have been 10, and 15 specimens have been collected at both the state and private labs, said Monica Hendrickson, administrator of the Peoria City/County Health Department during the annual press briefing Tuesday afternoon.

On the heels of Governor JB Pritzker’s extension of the shelter in place order through the end of April, Peoria Mayor Jim Ardis clarified what residents should be doing.

“With the appearance of warmer weather over the past few days we’ve seen people who continue to ignore the governor’s order,” he said. “Our office has received calls about basketball games, backyard parties, and more, which are all violation of the order. Last week the mayor of Chicago closed all the parks and beaches when residents refused to follow the stay at home order, and we don’t want to take such measures here.”

It’s OK to go outside and enjoy the warmer weather, but social distancing needs to be maintained, said Ardis.

“If you see a gathering of people, you may call the non emergency police department number, 673-4521, and again the CDC defines a gathering as 10 or more. When practical the Peoria Police Department will look into the call and remind the attendees of the executive order.”

