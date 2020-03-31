Good morning, troops. It's Tuesday, March 31.

It's time to end this "mense horribilis" (Latin for "horrible month") with a little levity. And with yet another reminder that Peoria is the Center of the Universe (TM).

We received an awful reminder earlier this week about how Peoria and environs seem to achieve national and international notice repeatedly. That was the coronavirus-related death of country-music star Joe Diffie, whose wife, Tara Diffie, is from East Peoria.

Joe Diffie's death Sunday was tragic. On Monday, the Peoria-area national reference was a bit more lighthearted.

It even helped a Cincinnati man advance on one of the most popular, enduring television game shows in the country.

Pekin and Peoria played a pivotal role in Kyle Dallman's initial victory on "Jeopardy!" The political recruiter and trainer was victorious on the initial episode aired this week.

Going into Double Jeopardy, the second round of the show, the competition among the three contestants was tight. But Dallman pulled away for victory, aided by his correct question for a Peoria-centric answer.

The category was "Up The River." As might be divined, the topics revolved around American rivers, including the Arkansas, the Mississippi and the Potomac.

Dallman aced his first answer in the category, then picked another answer for $1,600.

"You'll find Peoria just up from Pekin on this stately river," show host Alex Trebek said in his usual dulcet tone. (God bless Trebek as he continues to fight pancreatic cancer.)

Without flinching, Dallman answered Trebek's statement: "What is the Illinois?"

No surprise. A guy from Cincinnati should know his major Midwestern rivers, after all, although Nick in the Morning can't recall ever hearing the Illinois described as "stately."

For Dallman, the Illinois certainly proved profitable. His correct response increased his total from $8,200 to $9,800.

After the three Millennial-era contestants whiffed on correct responses that included Richard Nixon and Nelson Rockefeller, it was time for Final Jeopardy. By then, Dallman had $15,400, more than double and triple the total of his opponents.

Dallman was incorrect with his Final Jeopardy guess — the correct response was McGruff the Crime Dog — but he wagered nothing. Thus he dethroned reigning champion Khalilah Walters, an attorney from Danville, Va.

On Tuesday, at its usual weekday local air time at 4:30 p.m. on WMBD-TV (31), Dallman was to try to defend his crown.

Perhaps under the category of "Singing Mayors," Trebek will intone: "Jim Maloof once led this typical Midwestern city immortalized by an old Vaudeville saying."

BTW, "Jeopardy!" has suspended production during the coronavirus scare. This episode and others were taped in the pre-social-distancing era.

And with that, we return to our regularly scheduled programming. And to yet another song not heard on the way to work.