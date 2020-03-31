PEORIA — Jane Evans was very upset when her lung biopsy was cancelled only an hour before it was supposed to happen March 26.

The 75-year-old rural Pekin resident had recently learned that she has a cancerous mass in her lung, and the biopsy was supposed to help doctors determine the type of cancer and what course of treatment to take.

“I was pissed,” she said. “They had already scheduled it, the doctor was gonna be there, it was to be at 8:30 and at 7:30 the hospital called me and said I was not to come. That was it. And I couldn’t have anything to eat or drink from midnight on.”

Evans is one of many people across the U.S. who have had procedures postponed when coronavirus quarantines took effect. For some people it’s been a minor inconvenience, but for Evans, it increased her stress levels during an already difficult time. Evans' treatment is continuing, however. She was on her way to get a PET scan in Bloomington when she spoke by phone Tuesday morning. She expressed anger for the way the pandemic has been handled on the national level.

“It’s thanks to our President for saying it was a hoax,” said Evans. “Because he was a month late in getting things done, now we have the virus so bad.”

Pat Connolly, 66, of Peoria, was packed and ready for a trip to the Mayo Clinic when he learned his March 23 appointment was canceled.

“So now I’m sitting here with severe heartburn, and severe nausea. It puts me down about 4 days a week,” he said.

Connolly suffers from gastric problems caused by a congenital issue. The issue was fixed with a surgical procedure about 20 years ago, but as he aged, things needed to be re-done, and the subsequent operation failed. Over the last year he’s been working with Mayo to do a different type of procedure to correct the problem. He had hoped to be on the mend this summer.

“I don’t think that’s going to happen now,” he said. “It was a big disappointment.”

In spite of the difficulties he’s facing, Connolly said that postponement was the right thing for his doctors to do.

“If you have ever been in Mayo Clinic, it reminds you of an airport,” he said. “Thousands of people are there from all over the world, every day. With this going on, we can’t have that many people together.”

Some central Illinois residents expressed relief at having medical procedures postponed during the pandemic.

“I had my elective surgery postponed from Illinois Neurological Institute this week,” wrote Mallory Gilstrap while responding to a callout on Facebook. “I was kinda relieved when I got the call. Hospitals need masks and gowns to keep their employees safe, they shouldn’t be used for elective surgeries right now.”

Conservation of personal protective equipment is one of several important reasons why procedures are being postponed, said Dr. James Geraghty, an otolaryngologist with Peoria Ear, Nose & Throat Group.

“We’re also not supposed to be bringing people out into the community and exposing them to infection right now,” he said.

This is particularly important for people over 60.

Geraghty regularly does procedures, like tonsillectomies or ear tube placement for children, that can easily be postponed. He also does more involved procedures on adults, including cancer surgeries, that sometimes cannot wait.

“Where things have been canceled or pushed back it’s a question of what’s safest for the patient,” he said. “Most of the guidelines have been saying let's postpone procedures that are elective. If it’s something that doesn’t harm the patient’s health very much if it doesn’t happen in the next couple months or so, postpone it.”

Ear, nose and throat procedures may be particularly risky in regard to spreading COVID-19, which is believed to take root in the back of the throat, said Geraghty.

“Overseas, a lot of eye doctors and ear, nose and throat docs are disproportionately being infected,” he said. “So if you do a procedure on a patient… you could spread it to everyone involved in the procedure unless you are being very careful about what protective gear you are wearing. And many hospitals don’t even own that level of protective gear.”

In the 24 years Geraghty has been practicing medicine in Peoria, he’s never seen the hospitals as quiet as they are this week. The effort to prepare for a rise in COVID-19 cases seems to be working.

“I was just talking to staff at St. Francis when I was on rounds, and I think they said they have as many as 300 beds open right now,” he said. “Usually that place is 90-100 percent full. Usually they are insanely busy.”

