PEORIA — All Peoria Public Schools operations will be closed Friday, April 10 and Monday April 13 for the Easter weekend.

There will also be a schedule change for the district's meal distribution efforts for the next two weeks.

Meals will be available at all sites this week on Wednesday, April 8 and Thursday, April 9. Next week, meals will be available Tuesday, April 14 through Friday, April 17.

The distribution will then revert back to its normal schedule of Monday, Wednesday and Friday following these two weeks.

None of the distribution sites have changed and the sites will remain open at the same time as before from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Since March 17th, the first official day of the state-mandated school closure, Peoria Public Schools has distributed more than 73,000 meals to its students and families.

Those distribution locations are:



Richwoods High School, Mark Bills Middle School, Hines Primary School, Jamieson School, Rolling Acres Middle School

Peoria High School, Lincoln K-8 School, Maude Sanders Primary, Roosevelt Magnet School, Glen Oak Community Learning Center, First Federated Church (3601 N. Sheridan Road), Salvation Army (2903 W Nebraska Ave.), Manual High School, Valeska Hinton, Sterling Middle School, Calvin Coolidge Middle School, Harrison Community Learning Center, South Side Community Center (1618 S. Laramie St.).

Additionally, the Salvation Army will be doing mobile meals to certain locations throughout the city.