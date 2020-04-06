Good morning, troops. It's Monday, April 6.

A sign in the front door of the Old Chicago pizza restaurant in Northwest Peoria states it's closed temporarily because of the coronavirus threat.

National reports suggest there's a good chance that closure might be permanent.

The parent company of Old Chicago and Logan's Roadhouse, which has an outlet in East Peoria, apparently fired almost all its 18,000 employees last week.

CraftWorks Holdings Inc. also terminated employee benefits, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Tennessee-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy last month and also closed almost 40 restaurants. But debt refinancing fizzled as coronavirus accelerated, the Journal reported.

Once the virus subsides, CraftWorks stated it intends to reopen profitable locations. But in a court hearing last week, the company stated about half its 261 restaurants might be shuttered permanently.

"We are doing everything possible to reopen in the future once this national crisis passes," CraftWorks chief experience officer Josh Kern told the New York Post. "It breaks our hearts to be in this position."

The Peoria Old Chicago is located at The Shoppes at Grand Prairie. There once were two Old Chicago restaurants in town, but the one at Riverfront Village closed some time before that Downtown Peoria platform was demolished.

Like other sit-down restaurants around Peoria, Old Chicago attempted delivery and carry-out service in the wake of Gov. JB Pritzker's shelter-in-place order, which began March 17.

But a few days later, Old Chicago announced it was closing entirely. On its Facebook page, the restaurant stated it might open "April 16 or thereabouts."

Old Chicago couldn't reopen then if it wanted to, now that Pritzker has extended his order through April.

Expect to see more permanent closings, and not just of restaurants with national brands. Try as they might, and try as customers might to keep patronizing them, some Peoria-area eateries won't survive COVID-19.

It's a shame. All of it is.