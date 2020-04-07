PEORIA — The flying pickup trucks left Peoria's airport mid-Tuesday morning on their way to pick up materials to aid in the state's fight against the coronavirus.

Lt. Col. Eric Dolan, a navigator on one of the so-called "pickup trucks," really C-130s assigned to the 182nd Airlift Wing, said it felt good to be flying to Oregon to pick up tents that will be used at a field hospital in Chicago to help with patients afflicted by the COVID-19 virus.

"We really enjoy and work to this, to actually do missions of this nature. when you are helping the military and the civilian world," said the Springfield native, who wore a makeshift mask while getting ready for his flight.

The mission came together very quickly as the state wanted the tents — negative-pressure devices that have constant air pressure pushing flow out and thus keeping germs and viruses away — as soon as they could. The C-130 was the logical answer, and after approval from the Federal Emergency Management Agency was secured, the plan went down very quickly, he said.

FEMA was to pay the cost for the flight there and back, guard officials said. The planes were to return on Wednesday after dropping the tents off in Chicago.

The two planes were just the latest of the missions done by Peoria's Air National Guard unit, including manning drive-through screening points and helping to set up mobile hospitals.