GERMANTOWN HILLS — Sheri Zalar's daughter called home recently at 1 a.m. Emergency room nurses aren't exactly keeping normal business hours these days.

Her message?

"We need masks."

Over the next several days, Zalar spent most of her waking hours making medical masks for emergency workers at an Illinois hospital. Driven first by a mother's concern for a daughter's safety in her workplace, the effort evolved into something bigger — a satisfying sense of expanding the use of her prodigious sewing skills in a way to help others. And even more than that, teaching those skills to advance the effort exponentially.

"If I can show five people how to make 100 masks of their own," Zalar said in a phone interview Tuesday, "then we are really starting to accomplish something."

A shortage of certain medical supplies has been a calling card of the American response to the coronavirus pandemic. The news blasts daily updates on the availability to medical personnel of ventilators, sterile gowns, plastic face guards and, yes, even that never-give-a-second-thought piece of protective equipment, the humble face mask.

Zalar is a fourth-generation quilter. Her daughter, to whom she has passed the skill and the affection for the craft, would be the fifth generation.

"It's what we do," she said.

A retired Germantown Hills Middle School teacher, Zalar now runs Sheri's Quilts out of her home in Germantown Hills. She designs quilts for customers and follows the designs of customers who have their own preferences, and their own meaningful materials, in mind. Her quilts win awards.

Zalar made 30 masks in two days for her daughter and her co-workers. She made 45 more for a relative in Ohio whose daughter works in a nursing home. There was an increase in requests last weekend when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended that everybody wear a mask out in public, not to immunize the wearer from catching COVID-19 — no mask can make that promise — but to protect others from catching it from the mask wearer.

The masks are beautiful, and functional. They are a sturdy and practical piece of needed equipment that workers at her daughter's hospital have used in combination with the regular-issued medical mask to stretch their use.

When orders kept pouring in, she decided to make a video to teach people how to make their own masks. The instruction requires some knowledge of sewing, but her easygoing manner and easy-to-follow directions can make a mask maker out of most. The video is easily accessed on Sheri Zalar's Facebook page. It is 20 minutes long.

"When people have learned to make their own masks and I am no longer hearing from family and friends to make them masks, for me, that will be the end game," Zalar said. "Until then, it feels good to be helping out, even in my very small way. I know my daughter appreciated the help."

