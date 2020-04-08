PEORIA — Police and members of the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a July 2019 shooting.

Jatterius L. Yankaway, 24, of 509 W. Gift Ave. was suspected in the shooting and was arrested in the 700 block of West Loucks Ave. The July 26, 2019, incident saw a man shot multiple times in the hip, torso and arm early in the morning of July 26, 2019, behind a home in the 700 block of Haungs Ave.

Yankaway was arrested on charges that include attempted murder, aggravated battery, unlawful use of a weapon and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon — the latter because a handgun was found on his person.

He's being held in the Peoria County Jail.