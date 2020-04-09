Good morning, troops. It's Thursday, April 9.

Late Wednesday afternoon was windy in Peoria, and a small amount of rain fell. But conditions south and southwest of the city were a bit more unsettled.

And a bit heavier, at least as far as what fell from the sky.

Hail up to 1.75 inches in diameter was reported in the Macomb area as a result of the storm front that moved through the area about 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Wind gusts of almost 60 mph were reported at San Jose, located south of Peoria along the Logan-Mason county border. The wind blew down a pine-tree branch in nearby Mason City.

Gusts of between 50 and 60 mph were reported just west of Canton, according to the Fulton County Emergency Services Disaster Agency.

Officially, 0.06 inches of rain was measured at the Peoria international airport, with a high temperature of 80 degrees reported at 2:10 p.m. Top gust speed was 45 mph.

As of Thursday morning, the National Weather Service office at Lincoln had not received reports of hail in Peoria. However, three-quarter-inch hail was reported in Chillicothe.

One-inch hail was measured in Galesburg and in Galva. But the Macomb area appeared to be the temporary hail capital, as far as size and frequency.

The largest hailstones fell a few miles south of the city, per the Weather Service. In Macomb itself, 1.25-inch hail was measured.

Near Blandinsville and Good Hope, .75-inch hail fell, reportedly. In Colchester was reported 1.5-inch hail.

The three-quarter-inch mark also was achieved near Lewistown.

No significant hail damage was reported at any of those locations.

As is often the case, things could have been worse.

The fire department in Denmark, Iowa, located north of Fort Madison, reported 4-inch hail. That's the size of a softball, approximately.

Warm weather and strong updrafts help lead to large hailstones, according to KWQC-TV of Davenport, Iowa.

The warm-weather part of that equation is not in the immediate forecast for the Peoria area. Strongs winds are in the forecast, however.

A wind advisory was to begin at 10 a.m. Thursday for the entire Journal Star area and last until 7 p.m. Northwest winds of 20 to 30 mph, with gusts up to 45 mph, were expected.

Such winds might cause tree limbs to fall and electrical power to be disrupted.

The high temperature was expected to be 50, with a low Thursday night of about 30. Those of us whose allergies have gone haywire the past two 80-degree days appreciate the break.

Whether anybody appreciates the song not heard on the way to work, generated randomly at YouTube, is another question.