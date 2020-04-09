The number of people filing jobless claims continues to soar in the United States as the coronavirus pandemic devastates the country.

The U.S. Department of Labor reported another 201,041 Illinoisans filed for unemployment in the week ending April 4, an increase of 22,620 from the week prior.

Over 64,000 of the new layoffs in Illinois came in the accommodation and food services, retail trade industries and “other services,” according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

Another 6.6 million Americans filed last week, totaling about 16.8 million people looking for unemployment benefits in the past three weeks.

Another increase means the Illinois Department of Employment Security’s website, where people file claims, continues to be inflated with traffic, leading to many people being unable to claim benefits.

IDES offices remain closed throughout the statewide stay-at-home order, causing a logjam on its phone lines and website.

While many people are simply unable to get benefits because they can’t get through the logjam, gig workers specifically are told to not even try.

Despite the $2.2 trillion federal stimulus package approved two weeks ago that included new unemployment benefits for gig workers – self-proprietors, independent contractors, freelancers – IDES issued a statement Tuesday saying those services are not yet ready.

“Please do not call to inquire about these new federal programs,” IDES wrote. “Our employees are processing applications for current benefits. Further details about the new federal programs and how to apply will be made available once they have been finalized.”

Gov. JB Pritzker said Thursday that “every state has this challenge,” and that the benefits for gig workers cannot be accompanied through the existing process.

“Almost no state has this available to them because you’ve got to build a system for that, that’s not just something you can add on to your existing system,” Pritzker said. “We’ve hired the necessary personnel, we’ve hired the outside provider who can build the system for us and it’ll be up in the coming weeks.”