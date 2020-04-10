PEORIA — TGI Friday's in Northwest Peoria wasn't accepting takeaway orders Friday. Unless one wanted a 4-pound bag of white-cheddar soup base, perhaps.

The local outlet of the casual-dining restaurant chain, located near The Shoppes at Grand Prairie, is not open for traditional sales. Not even for to-go orders, as mandated by the statewide, coronavirus-influenced business shutdown.

But the restaurant at 5300 W. War Memorial Drive is open for wholesale purchases.

Cases of frozen hamburger meat, bags of bacon bits and bottles of wine were being offered for curbside pickup. Lists of items for sale each day have been posted to the local TGI Friday's Facebook page.

That page now states TGI Friday's is a food wholesaler.

The emphasis shift is necessary because of a 90% drop in sales following the shutdown of in-person dining, according to an unidentified local TGI Friday's spokesperson.

"The wholesale is helping us get through these tough times to help fund our reopen," the spokesperson stated in a message.

Once the shelter-in-place order is lifted, TGI Friday's hopes to reopen for regular service, the spokesperson suggested.

Nobody answered the telephone Friday at the Peoria location, nor at the offices of its apparent franchisee, East Peoria-based Fifth Day Restaurants.

TGI Friday's corporate office was unable to comment about the Peoria situation because a franchisee owns the restaurant, according to spokeswoman Peyton Sadler.

"We know that this is a challenging time for our country and the restaurant industry," a TGI Friday's statement read. "We have worked to create opportunities for all of our restaurants with curbside, take-out and delivery."

The Peoria location is not listed on the TGI Friday's website.