PEORIA — Peoria County has five new cases of COVID-19 while Tazewell County has one more, the Peoria City/County Health Department said Saturday.

No new deaths were reported.

All told, there have been 31 cases in Peoria County, 18 in Tazewell County and seven in Woodford County.

In Peoria County, 38.5% of cases have been male and 61.5% female, the department said.

In further breakdowns, every age range from 20 to 99 has been affected by COVID-19. As far as "race/ethnicity," slightly more than 60% of cases have been "white," slightly more than 25% have been "black/AA," and about 12% have been "other," according to the department.