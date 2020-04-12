LACON — The Marshall County Board has formed a special COVID-19 committee to focus on certain issues related to impacts of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Board Cairman Gary Kroeschen appointed the five-member panel at last week’s regular monthly meeting, saying that it “would be not so much for the illness, but for the (area’s) recovery” from its effects.

“After this is over, businesses are going to need help finding funding. Our county is probably going to need help finding funding as well,” Kroeschen said during the meeting, which was conducted via videoconference and telephone. “So that’s what this committee is for.”

Named to head the panel was Marty McLaughlin, who also chairs the board’s emergency management committee. Also appointed were Bob Bakewell, Hank Gauwitz, Brad Lindstrom and Vice Chairman Travis McGlasson.

“There’s going to be a lot of money flowing out of Washington to help people (whose businesses have been affected),” McLaughlin said. “Right now, we don’t have an efficient method of reaching out to the small-business people and saying, ‘Here’s the money. Here’s how you get to it. Anything we can do to help you, we’ll do it.’ That’s one of the things that this type of committee could facilitate.”

“I think (the committee) is a good idea,” McLaughlin added.

The board also appeared to support a specific form of county assistance for restaurants and food service businesses that have been affected by the virus and steps taken to prevent its spread. That would entail waiving the license renewal fees that would normally be due soon.

Kurt Kuchle, an environmental health officer with the Bureau, Putnam & Marshall County Health Department, pointed out that Putnam County had already waived its fees and that the Board of Health would be considering the matter at its next meeting. Kroeschen indicated that since the topic was not on the agenda, the County Board would take it up in May.

“If we’re going to waive the fees for the restaurants, I think that’s something that should be voted on,” Kroeschen said. “Let’s put it on (the agenda) for next month.”

The county has so far reported only one confirmed case of COVID-19. Bureau County has reported four, while Putnam appears to be the only county in central Illinois that still has not had any.

