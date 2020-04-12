With the time to harvest corn and soybeans in central Illinois still several months away, it is much too early for area farmers to predict what kind of yields they will see.

But planting appears to be taking place on schedule. Rye Randolph, who farms corn and soybeans outside of Canton, planted an experimental plot of soybeans in early March and is only waiting for the ground to dry sufficiently for him to plant his fields this month.

“We’re making sure our machinery is in good working order, so when it’s time to go, we’re not fixing stuff instead of working,” said Randolph. “As soon as the ground is dry enough and the weather is warm enough, I hope to be rolling in the field.”

Kent Kleinschmidt, president of the Tazewell County Farm Bureau, noted that local farmers appear to have taken advantage of this week’s brief stretch of warm weather by leveling their fields and applying herbicide. He believes that planting will take place in a timely manner, which suggests that harvests will likewise occur on schedule in the fall.

“It’s spring, so farmers are always optimistic that we’re going to have a good growing season,” Kleinschmidt added. “This year is certainly different than anything I’ve dealt with through the years with this coronavirus (pandemic) going on. But we’ll get a crop planted, and we’ll go from there.”

Neither Kleinschmidt nor Randolph have noticed any significant changes to the way farmers have gone about their spring preparations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kleinschmidt said that he has been able to get timely deliveries of seed corn and seed soybeans, with the only concession to the coronavirus coming in the form of social distancing.

“One truck driver pulls in, and we stay several feet apart, and I use my forklift to lift pallets off the (truck),” he said. “The only thing that’s different is, we normally shake hands. Well, we don’t do that now.”

While a pandemic does not seem to have put area farmers behind on their planting, weather always plays an important role. Last year’s spring flooding forced Randolph to do the majority of his planting in late May and early June, which led to a reduction in his corn and soybean yields.

“We didn’t have any flooding because we’re not anywhere near any low areas or creeks,” he said. “But the ground did stay pretty saturated for a long period of time, so we couldn’t plant when we wanted to. My yields were probably down 10 to 20 percent on corn and 5 percent on beans.”

Kleinschmidt estimated that last year’s flooding put him about three weeks behind schedule on planting, which put him behind schedule on his harvest. All things considered, he was content with last year’s crop yields.

“I started about the first week of October,” he said. "Normally, I would start sometime around September 20, so I got a late start. But, surprisingly, the yields were decent. (They weren’t) record yields on corn, especially, but for planting that much later than normal, I was pleased. The corn dried down on the field decently before we harvested. Corn’s a grass, and it needs heat, so when you plant later, you have (fewer) heat units during the year. Every year’s different as far as the growing season goes, with rain and heat and all that. It turned out better than I expected when we were planting. The soybeans I normally plant in the first part of May, I planted them the first part of June, and they yielded really well. So, it could have been much worse.”

While it is always difficult to predict what crop yields will be in a given year, Kleinschmidt said that the formula for a productive growing season includes sunshine and heat in proper moderation, and timely rain. A good indicator of a harvest is an area homeowner’s lawn.

“Look at your yard,” Kleinschmidt added. “It needs enough rain to keep the grass growing all summer. If that happens, there are probably going to be decent crops. If you hit a dry spell and the grass in your yard suffers, the crops probably suffer, too.”

Randolph did not make a prediction as to what kind of growing season to expect this year because he does not place much reliance on long-range weather forecasts.

“They can predict one thing and something totally different happens,” Randolph said. “I just look at what’s going to happen in the short term, and when it’s fit, I go. When it’s not, I don’t. As the saying goes, ‘When the sun shines, make hay.’”