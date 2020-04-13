SPRINGFIELD -- To boost COVID-19 response operations, Gov. JB Pritzker has activated about 80 members of the Illinois National Guard and Illinois Air National Guard statewide.

The activations include soldiers from Kewanee and Springfield, along with airmen from Bloomington.

About 40 members of the National Guard manning the Harwood Heights Community Testing site in Chicago and the McLean County Community Testing site in Bloomington will establish a third COVID-19 test site in Markham. The test site is scheduled to open Tuesday and will provide between 250-500 COVID-19 tests daily. Criteria for this third site will be determined by health officials.

About 20 National Guard members will be conducting logistical support missions at hotels in Schaumburg, Springfield and Mount Vernon that are being established as alternative housing facilities. The facilities will help when health officials recommend that an individual self-quarantine but that individual does not have the housing needed to do so.

About 10 soldiers from the 33rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, headquartered in Urbana, will be assigned to provide medical support at Sheridan Correctional Facility in Sheridan. The soldiers assigned are medically trained and will be providing health screenings to the inmates at the facility, augmenting the Illinois Department of Corrections' health professionals at the prison. The team will work closely with the Illinois Department of Corrections to ensure the safety of soldiers and inmates while conducting health screenings.

The 44th Chemical Battalion Unit Ministry Team, based in Bloomington, consisting of a chaplain and religious affairs specialist as well as a religious support team from the Air National Guard, was activated to provide religious support operations over Easter weekend at various locations where service members are on duty.

Three additional medics have been activated to support medical screening operations at Statesville Correctional Center in Crest Hill. One soldier is from Company C, 634th Brigade Support Battalion, based in Springfield, and two soldiers are from Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 2nd Battalion, 106th Cavalry Regiment, based in Kewanee. They reported to their readiness center for in-processing and screening April 10.

About 40 Soldiers from 2nd Battalion, 122nd Field Artillery Regiment, with headquarters in Chicago, have been activated to assist the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office. The soldiers reported April 11 for in-processing and screening and received training regarding the care and ethical considerations of providing mortuary assistance.

In addition, the 634th Brigade Support Battalion Unit Ministry Team, consisting of a chaplain and religious affairs specialist, both with headquarters and Headquarters Company, 634th BSB, based in Sullivan, have been activated to provide religious support to the mortuary assistance teams.

This brings the total number of Illinois National Guard service members directly supporting the COVID-19 response to about 640, including 43 members of the Air National Guard’s 182nd Airlift Wing, based in Peoria.