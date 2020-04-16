PEORIA - The online portals of financial institutions all over the country have been overwhelmed by inquiries from people wanting to know if their $1,200 stimulus checks have come in.

In Peoria, CEFCU customers have been unable to check their balances online since Wednesday, and quite a few rushed into area branches to check on their balances, said Jana Stevens, vice president of marketing for CEFCU.

"It was major financial institutions, it was small financial institutions. It was like 80 million people yesterday checking to see if they got a stimulus check," she said during a phone interview Thursday morning. "I know for a while we were telling people to check the IRS site, and for a while the IRS site was down. It was just so, so much traffic."

CEFCU customers were able to access the CEFCU webpage, but they couldn’t view their accounts or do online transactions. The bank posted mid-afternoon Thursday that web and mobile banking were available once again.

While a lot of people did receive their stimulus checks yesterday, many have yet to be distributed, so don’t assume the money is in your account yet, said Stevens.

"My understanding is coming in over the next few weeks," she said.

Customers should also be aware that while members centers are open during the quarantine, walk-in lobbies are closed. There will likely be a wait.

