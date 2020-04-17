While the Open Heart Food Bank in South Pekin has not suffered from a lack of donations during the COVID-19 pandemic, purchase limits at grocers have limited the volunteers’ ability to stock certain items.

“Red meat is what we are short on,” said Open Heart president Amy Lamberson. “We have a difficult time getting hamburger and items other than chicken. When we go to buy ground beef or pork, there’s a limit on it. We went to a store in Peoria that had 20-pound packages of ground beef, but we could only get one at a time.”

Lamberson encouraged residents wishing to donate food to Open Heart keep their shortage of meat other than chicken in mind. Other items that Open Heart has had trouble keeping in stock due to grocery store purchase limits include tomato sauce, Lamberson added. When possible, the food bank adds tomato sauce to the boxes they distribute to clients, along with recipes that call for it.

Since central Illinois began to shelter in place from the ravages of the novel coronavirus last month, Open Heart has received $1,900 in monetary donations from private donors, the Village of South Pekin, and organizations like the Tazewell County Emergency Service Disaster Agency and the First Congregational Church in Pekin, according to Lamberson.

“I thought it was great that (First Congregational Church) did a virtual meeting in order to approve the expenditure,” she added. “That was wonderful. They’ve also come and helped us at a couple of our food distributions.”

Apart from shortages of red meat and items like tomato sauce, Lamberson believes Open Heart is well-stocked with food. However, volunteers are having trouble distributing that food because of a shortage of clients from rural areas the pantry serves. She speculated some potential clients may not be aware of Open Heart’s services, while others may not be coming to the food pantry for fear of contracting coronavirus. She assured area residents who may fall in the latter category that Open Heart volunteers are keeping the facility clean and are observing safety measures to reduce the risk of illness.

“Our volunteers wear gloves and masks,” she said. “We stay 6 feet away from the cars so we know we’re not within distance until we have to put the food in. When we get stuff in, we clean. We take food out of packaging and re-package it. When we first get there (each day), we disinfect everything. We disinfect in the evening when we have down time or someone who needs something to do. We wipe counters and handles.”

Open Heart Food Bank is located at 808 W. Main St., South Pekin. For more information, visit the Open Heart Facebook page.