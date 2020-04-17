PEORIA - With another local COVID-19 death announced Friday, Peoria area health administrators and politicians lauded the fact that three testing sites will soon be opening in Peoria.

The latest victim was a woman in her 80s who had had close contact with the first person who died of COVID-19 in the Tri-County area, said Monica Hendrickson, administrator for the Peoria City County Health Department during the daily press conference Friday afternoon.

The Tri-County area now has 68 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 34 in Peoria County, 23 in Tazewell County, and 11 in Woodford County.

Sharon Adams, CEO of Heartland Health Services, central Illinois’ federally qualified health center, detailed the plan to get three COVID-19 testing sites up and running in Peoria by the end of the month. The first site will open Monday in the parking lot of Heartland’s clinic in the Wisconsin Plaza Shopping Center. The following Saturday, April 25, testing will begin at Heartland’s clinic in the Peoria City/County Health Department, and on April 27 testing will begin in the Heartland clinic on John Gwinn. Because that clinic’s parking lot is very small, the testing site will actually be in John H. Gwinn Park next door to the clinic. People visiting this site will have the option of walk-up testing or doing drive-through testing, Adams said.

All testing will be done outdoors, said Adams. At the walk-up clinics patients can park nearby and signage will direct them where to go to fill out paperwork and to get tested.

Testing will be free for patients, but insurance companies will be billed.

Testing parameters are being expanded with the opening of the new testing sites. All frontline workers - people unable to practice strict social distancing while working essential jobs during the pandemic - can now get tested, as well as people who live in homeless shelters. Though testing will still officially be limited to people who have symptoms, exceptions can be made, said Dr. Gregg Stoner, chief medical officer of Heartland Health.

“The criteria that the state has given us... is that they are supposed to be symptomatic,” said Stoner. “They have also given us some discretion, though, and said that we can use some judgment on that. Particularly high risk groups that may not have symptoms or the symptoms are very minor, we may be able to test. But it won’t be testing like absolutely everybody who needs a test.”

Testing at Peoria’s Heartland Health Clinics is open to everyone in the region. The tests will be processed at Reditus Laboratories in Pekin, said Stoner.

“They promise a response in 24 hours,” he said.

Rep. Jehan Gordon-Booth praised the effort to bring robust testing to the Peoria area, an effort led by the Illinois Legislative Black Caucus to combat some frightening statistics about how COVID-19 is hitting the African American community.

“That work was done around the intentionality of insuring that minority communities… had the ability to access that test because they are not only overrepresenting in positive COVID cases throughout the state, there was also an overrepresentation specifically in African Americans as it relate to the death,” said Gordon-Booth.

Though African Americans make up less than 15 percent of Illinois’ population, 42 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the state have happened to people of color.

The decision was made to place all three testing sites in Peoria, which has a higher percentage of black residents than surrounding communities. All of Heartland Health’s clinics are situated where they can be easily reached by underserved residents, who may have difficulty finding transportation.

The effort to get more testing sites throughout the state is on-going, said Gordon-Booth.

“Obviously the goal is going to be to have testing available everywhere. In order to get our nation, not just our region, back to any state of normalcy, testing will have to be everywhere,” she said. “We shouldn't even talk about the issue of testing in terms of ‘this community’ or ‘that community.’ It's really just a matter of how do we ramp up as many communities as fast as we can. Peoria was just the first. There are efforts to get testing ramped up all over the state.”

