MONMOUTH -- Three Smithfield Food employees have tested positive for COVID-19, prompting extra precautions at the meat-processing plant, according to the Warren County Health Department.

The department said Friday it is conducting “extensive contact tracing” regarding the employees, one of whom lives in Warren County while the other two live in Rock Island County. The department did not describe their health status.

An investigation involves the department, along with Virginia-based Smithfield Foods, the Illinois Department of Public Health and OSF HealthCare.

"Recommendations for additional protective measures have been addressed, such as wearing masks, installing barriers where feasible, expanding areas for employee breaks, hand-sanitizing stations, temperature scans and symptom screening upon entry,“ the department said in a statement.

Meantime, the probe goes beyond the plant.

“Health department staff are working to identify, investigate, and actively monitor individuals who were in close contact with the confirmed cases,” the department said.

The department would provide no further information. The Smithfield plant referred a Journal Star reporter to the corporate office, which did not immediately return a call for comment.

A Smithfield Foods plant in South Dakota has been shut down since last week. Thursday, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention staff toured the Sioux Falls plant, three weeks after the first COVID-19 case involving a Smithfield employee was determined on March 24. The CDC team is assessing conditions and developing an action plan needed to safely reopen the hog harvesting facility.