



Chris Schaffner is looking for a few good masks.

And a few good people to make them.

Schaffner is the program director for Jolt Harm Reduction, 1411 NE Adams St., which serves people struggling with drug abuse and other problems. The organization helps limit risk while offering paths to recovery.

After the COVOID-19 outbreak prompted a downtown soup kitchen to close, Jolt began a daily distribution of bagged meals from a parking lot near the CityLink bus station. The area traditionally has tended to draw gatherings of homeless people and others, even more so in recent weeks.

“With the coronavirus, they need a place to go, a place to connect,” Schaffner said.

In interactions there and other spots, he and other Jolt workers noticed that many of their visitors lacked masks. That’s not only a health concern, but ― in light of CityLink’s coronavirus rules ― prohibits them from taking buses, meaning they can’t get to jobs, stores and elsewhere.

“There’s just a lot of people who don’t have masks,” Schaffner said. “We’re just looking at something to reduce the risk.”

So, on April 8, Jolt made a Facebook appeal regarding masks. In part, it asked, “If you are the sewing type, would you consider making a bunch for Jolt to distribute as we continue to do street outreach? This is a great way to slow down and/or prevent the spread of this virus throughout our community.”

Jolt received about 160 donated masks, intended for Peoria’s homeless as well as anyone in need. But the last masks were given away Thursday.

Two went to a pair of sisters, Queen Naquin, 5, and Chrystiona Naquin, 7. They squealed with delight as a Jolt worker helped cover their noses and mouths with colorful masks dotted with an umbrella print.

“They like them,” said their smiling mom, Crystal Biggs of Peoria. “We’re been trying to get masks for a long time”

With the mask supply dwindled, Schaffner especially worried about Peoria’s homeless, many of whom might not know the health value of a mask. While many people have been bombarded with COVID-19 news via computers, phones and TVs, the homeless often lack technological connections to news.

“They have a low health literacy,” Schafner says. “They don’t have CNN nonstop.”

Plus, though some live outdoors alone, others gather in makeshift tents and other close quarters, thus increasing transmission risk. Further, with almost no health care, many have serve underlying health problems.

“I know of at least a dozen men who are homeless in Peoria and who have respiratory disease,” he says. “Their health tends to be worse.”

Ideally, Jolt would give our two to three masks each. That way, they could rotate use of the masks until they get a chance at laundering.

So, Jolt is asking for helpers to make and donate masks. The website for Centers for Disease Control and Prevention offers an easy guide. Further, more info is available at Jolt’s Facebook page or by calling Jolt at (309) 966-3643.

"It's easy to say "shelter in place" to those of us with homes,“ the page states. ”It's easier to ask us to wear masks when we have better access to resources.“

PHIL LUCIANO is a Journal Star columnist. He can be reached at pluciano@pjstar.com, facebook.com/philluciano and (309) 686-3155. Follow him on Twitter.com/LucianoPhil.