CHAMPAIGN — After three years of exploring the launch of a Division I men’s hockey program, University of Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said Monday that the project is on a temporary hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were gearing up for an announcement around the downtown arena and hockey, potentially as early as next month," Whitman said Monday in a Zoom conference. "We thought we would be in a position to get that ball rolling.

"Clearly, with everything that's changed here in the last six weeks, it makes sense for us to hit at least a short-term pause button on that project while we wait and let things unfold here in the weeks and months ahead."

Illinois has partnered with the city of Champaign, local businesses and other investors in a plan to build a $100 million downtown hockey arena.

In addition to being the home of the proposed men’s hockey program, it would replace aging Huff Hall as the home venue for women’s volleyball — a team that routinely draws thousands for home matches — and the wrestling and men’s and women’s gymnastics programs.

"It really is a shame, to your question, that we were really close on the hockey thing," Whitman said. "We continue to remain very excited about this project, and very optimistic about its future. Particularly, the impact it would have on our community."

More than a month after the NCAA canceled the remainder of the winter and spring sports seasons, Illinois and other athletic departments are scrambling to assemble contingency plans and assess how their actions may affect public health.

It’s unknown whether the NCAA’s football season, along with the rest of fall sports and organized athletic activities, will be able to resume before the end of the summer.

Whitman has daily virtual meetings with Big Ten Conference commissioner Kevin Warren and the other athletic directors in the conference to discuss how the league is moving forward as a whole.

Every school is in a different position, Whitman noted, with the virus affecting varying states and areas differently. It’s difficult to formulate a comprehensive or absolute plan when so much is changing on a weekly basis.

Illinois would have received roughly between $2 million and $2.5 million in revenue from the Big Ten and NCAA tournaments, according to Whitman, something that will also factor into financial and logistical actions.

Schools are also facing difficult decisions about what to do with the spring sports athletes who have been granted an additional year of eligibility by the NCAA.

Unlike Wisconsin, Illinois is extending all senior spring athletes the same financial aid package they had in the 2019-20 year.

Whitman estimated that between 25 and 30 spring sports seniors were affected, and that about 15 of those seniors will return to Illinois. Whitman said Illinois’ salary budget for approximately 500 student-athletes amounts to about $13 million, and that he expects the returning seniors to add about $400,000 to $450,000 to that total.

"We felt comfortable taking on that commitment to them given the commitment they've made to this program for the last several years," Whitman said. "We have a number of different plans in place, and we're starting to develop those more fully. If we do need to take fairly dramatic steps to save costs, we're prepared to do that and still honor those commitments."

Other Big Ten schools are still considering the issue.

Iowa athletic director Gary Barta said it could go either way, and he estimated that approximately 30 athletes returning would add about $500,000 to the school’s scholarship total.

Some Illinois student-athletes have already announced their decisions, such as golfers Tristyn Nowlin, Michael Feagles and Giovanni Tadiotto.

Whitman said Illinois is unlikely to cut any athletic programs because of lost revenue.

However, some other schools already have, including Cincinnati (men’s soccer) and Old Dominion (wrestling).

Multi-year contracts for coaches and student-athletes who depend on financial aid and their programs in order to get an education are both factors in Whitman’s thinking.

Cutting sports might not shave off as much as it may seem, Whitman said, especially for Illinois.

"Over an extended period five to 10 years, you could recognize real cost savings if you were to eliminate a sports program," Whitman said. "But in the short term the real only savings would only be in terms of some of the team operational expenses travel and in some of those things. So the short term cost benefits of cutting sports, at least here in our space in Illinois really aren't very meaningful."

Whitman also speculated about what a college football season without fans might look like.

"Well, it'd be really weird," Whitman said. "To answer your direct question, it would be incredibly strange."

He said Illinois and other NCAA institutions view themselves as economic drivers for their states and communities, but that all action taken will be with the public health in mind.

There have been discussions about a variety of options for playing out the football season, such as an abbreviated slate, games without fans, or possibly even pushing the beginning of the season into 2021.

Whitman is a part of some of the higher-level conversations about which changes to make, with the conference’s athletic directors, but also on the NCAA committee that is assessing how to alter player eligibility waivers and transfer rules.

The Big Ten also announced a task force of health officials from each member institution to gather information about how to proceed on Monday.

"A lot of that (plan) is going to be dictated to some large extent by the federal government, the state government, the local government, the NCAA, the Big Ten and our university," Whitman said.

"It's just unbelievably complicated when you start to sit back and think about all those different levels of governance trying to weigh in on public health and safety. And then you've got different jurisdictions, so to speak, coming online at different times."

Gavin Good is the University of Illinois correspondent for Gannett Illinois. Contact him at gavinrg2@illinois.edu or at Twitter.com/itsallG_O_O_D.