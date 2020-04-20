CORRECTION: Patti Smith’s name was incorrect in an earlier version of this story.

Move over Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor, you have plenty of company.

Area homeowners, and even renters, are finally getting around to those overdue home improvement projects because of the COVID-19 shutdown.

Chip Fauber and his girlfriend Laura Oggero combined their love of cooking with much needed updates on an outdoor kitchen, among other projects.

“It’s pretty much things that we’ve been putting off because of our daily schedules, but we have been getting a lot done since we’ve been at home,” Oggero said of their home on the border of East Peoria and Morton.

The projects are mostly done for Tabitha and Heath Gage, who contracted Jason Mayhew to do most of the work for their Morton home before the stay at home order came into play. The updates included remodeled bathrooms, a kitchen and plenty of painting.

“We’re doing a lot more than we had originally planned to do,” said Tabitha Gage, a special education teacher at Delavan High School. “Painting the ceilings was just something we started to do because we had a little more time.”

Peorian Patti Smith is renting, but that hasn’t stopped her from sprucing up her house located on the Weaver Angus Farm property.

“I had some people say, ‘why are you doing that to a rental?’ And I say, ‘because I’m worth it,’” Smith said. “I take great pleasure in making a house a home. I have used the quarantine time to do just that.”

The stay-at-home order has slowed Fauber’s flooring business. That opened up more time for him to work with Oggero on staining the outdoor kitchen floor, where the two spend much of their time, and on repainting the house.

“Sherwin Williams pretty much has all our money now,” said Fauber, who along with Oggero also works for the state in helping care for people who can’t live on their own by teaching them life skills to get back in the community. “We pretty much cook and paint and do a lot of stuff for other people.”

The two have won cookoffs before and are competing in a virtual cookoff for a barbeque competition this weekend. They’ve cooked and provided meals for those in need. Recently, they served smoked pulled pork and beans — with food provided from Kroger’s — to the Morton police, fire and EMT services recently.

“I wake up about 5:30 in the morning and our TV is on the Cooking Channel and we cook all day long,” said Fauber.

Then, there are the other projects.

“Laura makes the honey-do list out,” Fauber said.

“I do most of them too,” Laura chimed in.

“Our next project is going to be to trim out the whole house,” added Oggero. “That’s going to be a big one. We've got to get the trim. We’re waiting until it’s nice, so we can get out there and start staining.”

On the Gage’s home, Mayhew had already finished a basement bathroom, had started to work on the upstairs bathroom and had the kitchen already torn apart before the stay-at-home order came down from Governor Pritzker.

“He’d gotten approval from the city to keep coming and working on it, I’m assuming because we had no kitchen,” Tabitha Gage said. “When he finished with the work in the kitchen, we painted and (were) doing a little bit of the wrap-up jobs.”

Even daughter Myleigh, who turns 13 next week, chipped in.

“I’m going to put her to work washing walls, because everything is so dirty,” Tabitha said. “She’s been keeping up with the house work for me while I’ve been doing the painting. So she’s folding the clothes and things like that.”

The challenges came when work video conference calls were needed, during noisy project times, for both Tabitha and Heath, who is a nurse educator for Fresenius Kidney Care in East Peoria.

And then there were the weeks where, because several rooms were in various stages of repair, the Gage’s had to spend most of their quarantine time in a living room, along with the toaster, microwave and coffee maker.

“Overall, we’ve managed not to want to kill each other, being stuck in this tiny room,” Tabitha said when work was in process. “We’ve had our moments, definitely had some days where we had a lot less patience with each other, but overall we’ve done pretty well.”

More updates could be on the way for the Gage’s.

“We’re actually thinking of changing the carpets, now that we have the stimulus check,” Tabitha said.

Smith has done pretty well updating her rental.

“They told me I was the perfect tenant,” Smith said of the homeowners. “I would have to bounce ideas off of them and so I started sending them pictures of the updates. And they said, ‘Boy when you put your mind to something you really do it.’ They’ve been keeping their distance. They’ve just seen pictures but they are looking forward to coming over (when the stay at home order is lifted).”

With the help of Lowe’s, the kitchen was updated. A friend helped paint the garage that Smith plans to organize once the weather improves. She also ordered valances and put one in every window, created a clean space on her front porch, worked on some of the kitchen updates, improved the bathroom, hung shelves, installed an American flag outside and hung family photos in the basement. And she bought a used piano a half hour before the quarantine closed the store.

“I try to always be productive and this has been very productive,” said the 65-year old Smith, who has been adjusting to life on her own after her husband died 11 months ago. “I just try to stay positive and wake up everyday and say, ‘what are we going to do today? I keep a running list of things to do.”

Tim Taylor would be proud.

