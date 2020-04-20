Good morning, troops. It’s Monday, April 20.

Take it from Michael Jordan himself: The Chicago Bulls partied hard, apparently, when they visited Peoria for a NBA preseason game in 1984.

But at which hotel?

That might have been the biggest unanswered question for Peoria-area viewers who tuned Sunday night to ESPN for the first two episodes of "The Last Dance," the much-anticipated documentary that focuses on the 1997-98 Bulls.

But that wild October night almost 36 years ago was only one of a number of explicit or implicit Center of the Universe (TM) references during those two hours.

Start with the late Jerry Krause, the much-derided Bulls general manager during almost all of Jordan’s Chicago career and those six NBA titles. "The Last Dance" featured multiple references to Jordan’s mocking of Krause, Bulls superstar Scottie Pippen’s contempt for him and coach Phil Jackson’s feud with him.

Years before all that, Krause attended Bradley University in Peoria and was a part-time employee in the Journal Star sports department. He was better known as Jerome Krause back then, according to retired JS outdoors reporter Jack Ehresman.

Krause, who became Bulls GM in 1985 following Jordan’s rookie season, didn’t appear to care much for academics. He left Bradley before he graduated and accepted a low-rung job with the NBA’s Baltimore Bullets.

Ehresman said he remembered Krause stopping by the Journal Star office, car packed with his belongings, to say goodbye on his way out of town.

Krause wasn’t the only former Peorian to appear within the first 15 minutes or so of "The Last Dance."

Among the sports reporters featured on camera to provide perspective about the ’90s-era Bulls was Rick Telander of the Chicago Sun-Times. The acclaimed author who once wrote for Sports Illustrated magazine is a Peoria native, a former football player at Richwoods High School and Northwestern University.

During the second episode, Bradley and Peoria High graduate Ralph Lawler might have been heard describing a 1997 Bulls victory over the Los Angeles Clippers. Lawler retired at the end of last season after 41 years as a Clippers’ radio-television voice.

Later, Jordan described his playing-time negotiations with Stan Albeck, his Bulls coach in 1985-86. Jordan was recovering from a broken foot, and Bulls management set a limit on how many minutes he could play per game.

This chafed Jordan, who told Albeck to give him the most pivotal minutes he could. That was up to Albeck’s bosses, who warned him about overusing M.J.

"If you put him in one second more than 14 minutes, you’re fired on the spot," Jordan said about management’s message to Albeck.

The Bulls reached the playoffs that season, but Albeck didn’t return for a second one. Following apparent conflicts with Krause, Albeck left to become coach at his alma mater -- Bradley University.

There, Albeck succeeded the tarnished Dick Versace and spent five seasons, including one when the Braves’ Hersey Hawkins became national player of the year.

Hawkins, of course, was a key player for the Seattle SuperSonics team that lost to Michael and the Jordanaires in the 1996 NBA Finals.

None of this might compare to the revelation Jordan made about an incident during his rookie season of 1984-85. He said he believed it happened in Peoria, where the Bulls played a presason game Oct. 5, 1984, against the Indiana Pacers.

The Bulls of that era were not very good at basketball. But they were champion-level partiers.

Jordan found that out when he knocked on a hotel-room door in search of teammates. After his knock hushed the people inside and he identified who he was, Jordan gained entrance to a scene he never had seen, he said:

"You got your (cocaine) lines over here, you got your weed smokers over here, you got your women over here. So the first thing I said (was), ‘Look man, I’m out.’ Because all I can think about is if they come and raid this place, right about now, I am just as guilty as everyone else that’s in this room. And from that point on, I was more or less on my own."

It wasn’t clear if that incident happened before or after the Bulls’ 102-98 victory at Carver Arena. It was Jordan’s first professional basketball appearance. He had a team-high 18 points in front of about 2,000 fans.

Sounds like the fiesta at the Hotel Pere Marquette might have been more crowded. Or maybe it was at the Continental Regency. Or the Ramada Inn. Or the Howard Johnson’s. All those hotels were Downtown in that era.

The Peoria references didn’t end once "The Last Dance" did.

Immediately afterward, an episode of ESPN’s "SportsCenter" recapped the evening. NBA reporter Jackie MacMullan recounted an interview with Jordan that took place at the Bulls’ training center in Deerfield, which apparently was open to the public for workouts.

"I ended up talking to Michael Jordan while he was lifting weights and two guys from, you know, Peoria were sitting next to him, listening in on our conversation," MacMullan said.

The documentary continues this coming Sunday. Then, perhaps former Bulls power forward Toni Kukoc will profess his love for Avanti’s bread.

Few might profess their love for the song not heard on the way to work, found through a random YouTube search.