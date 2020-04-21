Officials at UnityPoint Health announced plans to furlough some employees, cut hours for others, and cut executive salaries by up to 15%.

The moves, effective at the start of next week, come in the wake of reduced use of some medical services in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Iowa-based health service, which operates three hospitals and multiple clinics in the Peoria region, stated it would implement "short-term, limited reduction" in work hours for administrative, support, ancillary and clinical team members and leaders.

Also planned are furloughs or reduced work hours for "those areas that are not operating at capacity or experiencing closures."

Many elective procedures were already delayed or postponed at UnityPoint and other hospitals throughout the region.

"The COVID-19 crisis has challenged UnityPoint Health as a care provider and as an employer," said UnityPoint Health President and CEO Kevin Vermeer in a prepared statement. "While we remain focused on providing the best care possible for our patients, it’s critical we conserve our resources wherever possible.

A 15% average cut in executive pay is also planned, the news release announcing the changes stated.

UnityPoint officials also said they’d previously deferred planned capital improvement projects.

Two weeks ago, Peoria-based OSF HealthCare announced plans to furlough some employees in similar low-activity areas, and stated that its executives would see pay cuts of between 5% and 10%.