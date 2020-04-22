PEORIA Most barriers to getting tested for COVID-19 are gone anyone over the age of 18 who is experiencing coronavirus symptoms can now get tested.

Even those without symptoms will not be turned away, said Peoria City County Health Department Monica Hendrickson during the daily press briefing Wednesday at the Peoria City County Health Department.

"You’re going to still be assessed because … you self-diagnosing yourself as not having symptoms is a little bit different than a healthcare provider," said Hendrickson. "You might think you are OK, that you’ve always had that sore throat it’s allergy time so you might not be registering that as a symptom, but they might be registering that as a symptom. So we don’t want to turn people away."

On Wednesday, the second day of operation for Peoria’s first testing site at at 2321 N. Wisconsin, the entire daily allotment of tests was used up an hour before closing time. On Saturday, testing capacity will be expanded when a second site will open at the Peoria City/County Health Department on Sheridan Road, and ultimately, once the third site opens in John H. Gwynn Jr. Park on April 27, testing capacity in Peoria will be 450 tests per day.

"We have had people come from Washington, Peoria and Pekin, but the majority have been from the Peoria area," said Hendrickson.

Expanded testing will give local health departments a much better idea of how broadly COVID-19 has spread in the Tri-County area, said Hendrickson. As of Wednesday afternoon there were 84 confirmed cases, with 46 coming from Peoria County, 27 from Tazewell County, and 11 from Woodford County.

"Because we were prioritizing testing initially to those high risk groups, especially individuals in congregate living settings, 50% of our positives are coming from congregate living settings," said Hendrickson. "So by expanding it … and just saying ‘anyone with symptoms, come and get tested,’ we’re going to get a better understanding of the general population’s level of this virus. ... So this is a really good thing."

