The number of unemployment benefit claims has slowed for the second week in a row, but they remain in unprecedented territory compared to normal rates as the coronavirus pandemic keeps many businesses closed.

Updated numbers

About an additional 103,000 Illinoisans made up a portion of another 4.4 million Americans who filed initial unemployment claims last week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

This past week (ending April 18), Illinois had about 38,000 fewer claims than the week prior (April 11) and about 100,000 fewer claims than the week prior to that (April 4). The week ending on April 4, which had 201,000 claims, seems to have been the state’s peak in unemployment claims, at least for now.

The state has filed more than 755,000 initial claims between March 1 and April 18 which is 12 times the amount of claims filed during that time period last year. The stay-at-home order took effect March 21 and bars and restaurants’ dine-in service was suspended March 16.

As Gov. JB Pritzker on Thursday extended the stay-at-home order through May 30, the unemployment numbers could rise again, or they could slow because the extension has a few modifications. Some businesses like garden centers, nurseries and animal groomers may reopen. Other non-essential businesses can take online or phone orders and offer pickup and delivery, possibly reducing the unemployment rate.

Spending

Between March 1 and April 16, the Illinois Department of Employment Security paid out more than $700 million in benefits while the first two weeks of April accounted for more than $500 million.

According to Illinois’ fiscal year 2020 budget, which ends on June 30, the state enacted $21 million for unemployment insurance while it received nearly $170 million in federal funds.

Pritzker proposed the state spend another $21 million for the FY21 budget while adding nearly $200 million in federal funds, but he has acknowledged several times that this year’s budget proposal has been scratched.

Sam Salustro, spokesman for the Illinois Department of Revenue, reiterated Pritzker’s point.

“It’s safe to assume that we’re going to exceed that (expected unemployment spending) and remember that the unemployment system is also partially paid in by employers too, so while the state is putting in money, this is something that a lot of people actually contribute to,” Salustro said.

He said the unemployment benefit funds are generated through a state payroll tax paid by employers.

He also noted IDES has the power to borrow money from the federal government if the state’s unemployment trust fund is insufficient. But the state hasn’t come to that point and the trust fund is “continuously appropriated to pay claims.”

Additional relief

People are also receiving an extra $600 a week on top of their unemployment benefits, funded from the federal government in part of the $2.2 trillion Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act. Illinois was “one of the first” states to implement the additional $600 a week starting the week of April 6, Salustro said.

IDES also began the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program this week, providing up to 13 weeks’ worth of benefits to those who have exhausted regular state benefits.

Another program from the CARES Act providing benefits for those not usually covered ― contract workers, sole proprietors and gig workers ― is supposed to be available in May. IDES is contracting with Deloitte to build that online system.

Payroll jobs decrease

In addition to the surge of unemployment claims, 12 metro areas in Illinois, including Springfield, saw a decrease in payroll jobs, or non-farm jobs, over the year in March, according to an IDES report released Thursday.

Springfield lost about 1,300 jobs in that span (109,400 to 108,100). The city’s unemployment rate, however, dropped 1.6% (4.7% to 3.1%). Unemployment numbers count people who do not have a job and are actively seeking employment.

Illinois in total lost 39,800 non-farm jobs between March 2019 and March 2020.

IDES could not be reached for this story.

