ST. LOUIS — Bradley senior Natalia Barbery has been selected the Missouri Valley Conference women’s tennis Scholar-Athlete of the Year, according to a vote of the Valley’s women’s tennis sports information contacts announced Thursday by the league office.

Barbery, a native of Bolivia, leads a group of eight student-athletes named to the first team. Bradley sophomore Bozana Lojpur received honorable mention on the Scholar-Athlete team, giving the Braves multiple award winners for the seventh consecutive year.

Majoring in industrial engineering with an emphasis in engineering management, Barbery boasts a 3.67 cumulative grade-point average.

An honorable mention Valley Scholar-Athlete each of the last two years, Barbery earned the MVC Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award in 2019 and qualified for the MVC Honor Roll in each of her first three years, as well as the Bradley Athletic Director’s Honor Roll in each of her first seven semesters at BU.

On the court, Barbery became the first player in Bradley women’s tennis history to go undefeated in conference play, earning first-team All-MVC honors in 2018-19 after going 5-0 at No. 4 singles.

She added first-team all-league recognition at No. 1 doubles by teaming with Sandra Maletin for a 4-1 Valley record in ’18-19, giving her the Bradley single-season records for combined conference wins (nine) and combined conference winning percentage (.900).

Lojpur, the 2019 MVC Freshman of the Year, owns a 3.38 cumulative GPA while majoring in chemistry with an emphasis in business.