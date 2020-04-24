PEORIA — The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Tri-County area now exceeds 100.

Five more positives were returned in the last 24 hours, three from Heartland Health Services’ new COVID-19 testing site on Wisconsin Avenue.

"Today marks another milestone in the Tri County, we are now reporting over 100 cases in the Tri-County, 101 to be exact," said Monica Hendrickson, administrator of the Peoria City/County Health Department during the daily press briefing.

Peoria County has 57 cases, Tazewell County has 33 and Woodford County has 11.

Tomorrow, the second COVID-19 testing site opens up in the parking lot of the Peoria City/County Health Department. They will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The third site opens in John H. Gwynn Park on Monday.

The new testing site, combined with a new policy which allows almost everyone to be tested, have already led to a greater wealth of information about the impact of the virus in central Illinois.

"Right now our testing data gives us about a 14 percent positivity rate here in Peoria County," said Hendrickson. "So just to give perspective, while the numbers might seem low, think of it as this: one out of 10 individuals, actually more than that, that we’ve tested so far have come back positive."

Leslie Renken can be reached at 686-3250 or lrenken@pjstar.com. Follow her on Twitter.com/LeslieRenken, and subscribe to her on Facebook.com/leslie.renken.