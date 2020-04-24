Hope for a reopening of the Indiana Beach amusement park appears not to be lost.

A Chicago-area businessman apparently has purchased the park located near Monticello, Ind., about 150 miles east of Peoria.

Depending on the status of the coronavirus pandemic, Gene Staples intents to reopen Indiana Beach in July. Citing financial problems, its previous owner announced in February the 94-year-old park would not open for the 2020 season.

On Thursday, the Lafayette (Ind.) Journal & Courier reported the impending reopening. It cited an interview with Staples in the News & Review of Monon, Ind.

"As an amusement-park enthusiast and entrepreneur, I find it exciting to be part of a new era for Monticello," Staples said in a statement, per the Journal & Courier.

"Generations of families have enjoyed summer fun on the shores of Lake Shafer. With their ongoing support, and the commitment of local officials, we will be sure future generations get the same type of relaxation and enjoyment we all desire."

Last month, public officials in White County, Ind., offered $3 million in financial incentives to a potential purchaser, the Journal & Courier reported.

Indiana Beach’s proximity to Peoria, a straight shot east on U.S. Route 24, resulted in relative local popularity. The park was known for its advertisements that boasted "There’s more than corn in Indiana."

After Apex Parks Group announced the closing, the Journal Star heard from a number of area people who recounted their Lake Shafer summers.

"We loved Indiana Beach," former Roanoke resident Kevin Braker stated. "To us, it was Disneyland."