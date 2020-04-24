GLASFORD — It’s the only food pantry in town, a new boutique operation that’s helping people with giveaway groceries in a stay-at-home time when jobs in the area are being shed at an alarming rate.

It is called the Illini Bluffs Community Micro Food Pantry, and not because it only offers little portions of food. It’s "micro" because it’s new, it’s small, and it’s being run out of a hallway and four bookshelf-sized cabinets at Illini Bluffs High School in Glasford.

The idea originated in the school district and spread throughout the community. Much of the daily maintenance, and it requires a substantial amount of daily maintenance, falls to Roger Alvey, Keith Brown and Steve Schafer, also known as the district superintendent, high school principal and athletic director.

While school is closed, the three are part of a small group of district employees showing up for work every day, while teachers and students are teaching and learning from home.

"We’ve gotten nothing but positive comments from the community," Alvey said this week. "It’s not something people expect their local school district to get involved in, something like this, but they appreciate that we have."

Its origins are humble. The district sent out word to the community through social media platforms that it was seeking nonperishable foods and hygiene and household items to give away to people in need. Donations trickled in. So did customers.

"It was slow at the beginning," Schafer said recently. "But now people who were laid off since the business shutdown order have missed one paycheck, two paychecks, the business has been pretty steady."

Brown keeps the community notified of the food pantry’s needs with regular postings on the district’s website (www.ilinibluffs.com) and Facebook page. Donors bring items like canned and boxed foods, juice boxes, baby formula, rice, pasta, diapers, laundry detergent, paper towels and toilet paper and drop them off at Door 10, the main entrance to the high school, at any time.

One donor ordered goods from Amazon and had the donation delivered directly to the high school. Residents of the Lake Camelot subdivision donated during a recent food drive. Students are getting involved and donating items in groups.

Brown and Schafer bring the goods indoors, separate everything into appropriate categories and keep the shelves inside the outdoor cabinets stocked. Pickup is at Door 5 at the rear entrance to the high school any time of the day or night.

"You’d be amazed at what shows up," Schafer said.

Customers are asked to use the supplied hand sanitizer and to keep their social distance. So far, people have been pretty good at taking only what they need and leaving the rest for the folks who come after them.

Customers have been appreciative.

"I came out and talked to a mom who was there with a little girl and asked them what they needed. She needed diapers, so I went inside and got some for her," Schafer said. "She couldn’t thank us enough. She said she didn’t know what she’d do otherwise . I wouldn’t say she was crying crying, but she was definitely choked up when she was talking to me."

A small car pulled up to the curb in front of the high school recently, its aura of weariness and rust suggesting an odometer reading well into the six digits. A child occupied a carrier seat buckled into the back seat, and a young man and woman stepped out and peeked inside the food cabinets. It was their fourth shopping trip to the food pantry in the last month.

"I grew up here, I went to school here, and I still live here," the woman said. She did not offer her name. "There are a lot of low-income people in the area, and it can be hard to ask for help without being judged. This (food pantry) has been a huge help to us."

The young man, whose two children the couple care for on weekends, has not been working much recently because of the mandatory shutdown of nonessential businesses ordered to slow the spread of COVID-19. The couple is expecting a baby just as their household finances have tightened up considerably.

"A lot of people are in bad shape right now," the woman said. "This (food pantry) came around just in time. It has been a godsend."

Scott Hilyard can be reached at 686-3244 or by email at shilyard@pjstar.com. Follow @scotthilyard on Twitter.