PEORIA — A Peoria teen was charged Friday with allegedly carjacking a vehicle in early February just south of Downtown Peoria.

Kh’mari R. Davis-Rickmon, 16, appeared in Peoria County Circuit Court on Friday, charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking and vehicular hijacking in connection with the Feb. 3 incident in the 200 block of North MacArthur Highway.

The charges carry a possible 30-year prison sentence. He will next appear in court on May 21 for a preliminary hearing.

While online court records aren’t clear, it appears, given Davis-Rickmon’s age, that he was likely initially charged as a juvenile and had his case moved to the adult division of Peoria County Circuit Court.

According to Peoria County Jail records, court records and Journal Star archives, Davis-Rickmon and another man, Teren D. Shelby, 19, of 320 S. Saratoga St., and a third, unidentified person allegedly took another person’s car at gunpoint at about 9 p.m. that night.

The victim apparently agreed to give the men a lift from to somewhere else, according to the police department. Once they reached the destination, one of the riders pulled out a handgun and stole the car, according to police.

Eventually, the three suspects abandoned the vehicle near Millman and Webster streets and fled on foot, according to police. Officers chased them and apprehended Davis-Rickmon and Shelby about three blocks to the northeast, in the 1100 block of West McBean Street, according to reports.

Shelby has been charged with identical counts and remains at the county jail on $100,000 bond. His trial is set for July 20.