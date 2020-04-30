This week, a special sense of care and cleanliness not to mention relief has arrived in Downtown Peoria.

The city has installed portable toilets and hand-sanitizing stations in two locations. The facilities aim to help Peoria’s homeless population, which since the coronavirus outbreak has endured decreased access to public restrooms in the process creating possible health risks.

As discussed here recently, the problem became apparent to Jolt Harm Reduction, 1411 NE Adams St., which serves people struggling with drug abuse and other problems, including homelessness. While handing out meals and face masks near the CityLink bus station, Jolt workers kept hearing the same question: "Where can we go to the bathroom?"

During normal times, homeless people can use restrooms in some Downtown shops and public places, but many of those have shut down because of the coronavirus. Though some Peoria shelters offer bathrooms, not all homeless people visit shelters. Meantime, with bathroom access curtailed, many began using alleys and other outdoor spots, creating an unseemly and unsanitary situation for them as well as the city.

As I pointed out here, some other municipalities (big and small, nationwide) already had installed portable toilets for their homeless. After that column ran, many readers offered to donate money -- seriously, like a Toilet-A-Thon to pay for portable toilets.

But the city stepped in, with the collaboration of Jolt and the Home for All Continuum of Care, the latter a partnership of 50-plus agencies that help the homeless. Four portable portable toilets and hand-sanitizing stations have been split equally between two locations: the CityLink bus station, 407 SW Adams St., and the Peoria Public Library’s main branch, 107 NE Monroe St.

"Both locations will be serviced and cleaned daily to ensure that these facilities continue to provide for the health and safety of those experiencing homelessness," said city spokeswoman Stacey Peterson.

A cost estimate for the effort was not immediately available.

Whatever the figure, it’s worth preventing a potentially big problem (and big cleanup) down the road. And dignity is always a good investment.

