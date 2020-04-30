HANNA CITY Police are looking for a 19-year-old described by her parents as "a special needs disabled adult."

Rydia Church left her rural Hanna City home at 3 a.m. Tuesday when she stepped into an unknown vehicle that pulled up, then drove away, according to security cameras at the residence. She lives at 10220 W. Lamplighter Lane with her parents, Stephanie and Matthew Church.

Her parents called the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office at 6:18 a.m. Tuesday after her mother woke up and realized Rydia Church was gone. Her mother’s Facebook page describes Rydia Church as "a special needs disabled adult." According to a sheriff’s report, she has "decreased mental capacity and thinks at the level of a 10- to 13-year-old."

She does not have a cellphone, the report stated. Further, according to the mother’s Facebook post, "She has none of her medication." The purpose of that medication is not specified.

On the security footage, Rydia Church exits the home’s back door, then goes to the front of the property to get into a vehicle of an unknown make and model, according to the sheriff’s report. The vehicle then drives off.

The driver is unknown. However, according to the sheriff’s report, "Rydia has been talking about a new boyfriend" who possibly works at a McDonald’s in Bartonville.

Rydia Church is described as 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 154 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. In the security footage, she was wearing a light-color hoodie and black leggings, and carrying a backpack of unknown color.

The sheriff’s office has listed Rydia Church as a runaway. Sheriff Brian Asbell said, "She left the residence on her own free will and is 19 years old. However there are concerns due to reported diminished mental capacity by parents."

The phone number for the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office is (309) 697-8515.

